TUSCUMBIA — Ann Bailey Franks, age 72, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, August 07, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Ann was a retired bus driver, having drove to Russellville City Schools for 35 years and will be fondly remembered as the “Queen of the Bus Drivers.” She was a member of Tharptown Baptist Church. She was best recognized for her 5’14” personalized truck tag. She leaves behind a lot of fun memories for her family who she loved very much, especially her granddaughters and her beloved dog, Zeke……Roll Tide.
The visitation will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Tharptown Baptist Church, with the funeral following at 4 p.m. at the church. Speaking at the funeral will be Kyler Childers and Brother Neil Rogers. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery in Russellville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Franks; son, Jimmy Franks; parents, Henry Lemuel and Leora Bray Bailey; and brother, Thomas Bailey.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Angela Franks; daughter-in-law, Michele Franks Harris (husband, Shane); granddaughters, Cheyenne Smith Childers and Kyler Childers, Eden Franks, Bailey Hargett, Ella Franks, Lillie Harris; brother, Robert Bailey, sister-in-law, Doris Bailey; and beloved dog, Zeke.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of NAMC Critical Care Unit, and especially Alyssa for your love and care of our mom and grandmother.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
