Moulton — Ann Dutton Blankenship, 77, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. Visitation will be from noon till 2 p.m., on Tuesday, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery. Ann was the widow of Charles Blankenship.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.