TOWN CREEK — Ann Blanton Lansdell, 82, of Town Creek passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. There will be a graveside service directed by Jackson Memory Funeral Home at 12 p.m. on October 1, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery with Pastor Bennie Terry officiating.
Ann was born on January 7, 1938 to Alvin and Lois Blanton. She was a member of New Sockwell Baptist Church in Leighton.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Glenn Lansdell; son, Edward “Eddie” Lansdell; her parents; sister, Sarah Calvert; and brother, Dexter “Buddy” Blanton.
Survivors include her daughters, Beth Lovelady, Kathy Millwood (Steve); one grandson, Matthew Lovelady; brother, Walton Blanton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Steve Millwood, Jesse Bradford, Derek Gandy, Brian Moore, Robbie Dobbs and Greg White.
Commented