FLORENCE — Ann C. Evans Williams, 81, of Florence, passed away August 4, 2022 at her residence. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Pastor Andy Fogle.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey M. Williams, Jr.; parents, D.G. and Minnie E. Evans; and numerous brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Dewey M. Williams, III (Judy) of Rogersville; daughter, Christi R. Williams of Florence; granddaughter, Andrea Echazabal (Yariov) of Rogersville; and great-grandchildren, Dimitri and Vincent Echazabal.
Special thanks to mom’s caregivers who helped us so much the past months. Also, to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice for their love and support, especially Rachel Berry. You are so special to us.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented