SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA — Ann Campbell Dalton, 83, of Suffolk, VA, died Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the home where she lived with her daughter, Julie, and son-in-law, Michael L. West. She was born May 11, 1938, in Portsmouth, VA. Her parents were Julia Ann Waldo Campbell and Robert William Campbell, Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert William Campbell, Jr. She is survived by her five children, Ann Dalton Barteau (Sid), Susan Dalton Parker (Bootsie), Julie Dalton West (Mike), Mark Preston Dalton, and Michael Campbell Dalton (Katherine); 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous other loving family members.
Ann graduated from Holland High School and attended Stratford College. She worked 27 years in the Suffolk School system. She was a member of the Holland Women’s Club and the Holland Burrough Beautification Committee. She served as a Junior Girl Scout leader and managed the Holland Teenage Dances for years.
She spent most of her life in Holland, VA, after 10 years traveling as an Air Force military wife. She will be lovingly remembered as someone who loved life. She loved her family, friends, and the Holland community. We will cherish the love and laughter forever.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, VA.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff of Encompass Hospice for the special care they provided.
