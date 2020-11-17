LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Ann Cornelius, 94, died November 14, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 am. at First United Methodist Church. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Gum Springs Cemetery. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. Neal Funeral Home is directing.

