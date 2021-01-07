MUSCLE SHOALS — Ann DeArman Bowen, age 73, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021, at the North Alabama Medical Center after a valiant battle against cancer. Her loving husband, Jack, was at her side, just as he has been for the past 55 years.
Ann was born in Russellville, AL, and was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Raymond DeArman and Emma Lindsey DeArman Stutts; daughter-in-law, Nicole Bowen. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Jackson Bowen; son, Jeffrey Jackson Bowen (Susan) of Huntsville, AL; son, Bradley DeArman Bowen of Muscle Shoals, AL; twin granddaughters, Anna Morgan Bowen and Grace Katherine Bowen of Muscle Shoals, AL; brother, Larry Martin DeArman (Martha) of Muscle Shoals, AL, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ann was a 1965 graduate of Coffee High School, North Alabama College of Commerce, and was a life-long member of the Church of Christ. She was a devoted Christian and participated in Community Bible Study for many years. She loved children, and was Director of Mayfair Child Development Center in Huntsville, Alabama for 30 years.
Ann was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to countless people. Her sweetness enabled her to make friends very easily, and she loved her family tenaciously. Ann loved flowers and raised beautiful hydrangeas. She was a member of Homemaking Arts Club of Huntsville, and Town & Country Garden Club of the Shoals.
She met her illness with courage and determination. Special thanks to Nurse Belinda Smith of NAMC who was so attentive to Ann and Jack during her final hours. The quote from Henry VIII beside her senior picture describes Ann perfectly; “The force of her own merit makes her way.”
Due to Covid, private graveside services will be at Greenview Memorial Cemetery on January 8, 2021. Presiding will be Sid Fulford; Soloist, Courtney Mahan.
Memorials may be made to AGAPE of North Alabama.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented