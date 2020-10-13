BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Ann F. “Flo” Moore Henry, 89, died October 11, 2020. Services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Belmont. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church with burial in Belmont Memory Gardens. Deaton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.