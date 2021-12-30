HODGES — Ann Fleming, 83, died December 25, 2021. Visitation will be today from 12 to 2 p.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Old Line Cemetery. Marion County Funeral Home assisted the family.

