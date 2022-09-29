FLORENCE — Ann Fowler McKelvey, 79, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 following a brief illness.
Ann was preceded in death by sons, Tim McKelvey and Ted McKelvey; parents, J.W. and Cora Fowler; brothers, infant Billy, J.W. Jr., and Pete Fowler; sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Phillips; and niece, Brenda Blanton.
Ann is survived by her sister, Ruth Vaughn; her eldest son, Tony McKelvey (Cindy); grandchildren, Steve Green (Kassey), Cody McKelvey (Susan), Chynna McKelvey (Jonathan), Katelyn Darty (Brett), and Tara McKelvey; great-grandchildren, Xander Green, Lily Stotler McKelvey, Pearly, Ruby and Dixie Darty; nieces, Sandra Vaughn, Vicki Miller (Joe), Pat Neal (Butch) and Pam Glover; nephews, Ronnie Vaughn (Debby), Bill Fowler (Jamie), Todd Fowler, Hal Phillips (Amanda) and Don Phillips, and one great-grandcat, Street Cheetah.
Ann was born February 4, 1943. While home for her was always Florence, her life quite literally took her around the world. She raised three successful sons and went from sewing in a factory to becoming a chef on the exploratory vessel The Performer. She always had a story to tell and the ocean she sailed lived on in her beautiful blue eyes long after her adventuring days were over. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
We will celebrate Ann’s life Saturday October 1, 2022 at Oakland Community Church. Visitation at 10:30 with memorial service to follow at 12.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Brothers for Life Benefit Fund in her memory.
