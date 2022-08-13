SALTILLO, MISSISSIPPI — Ann Garrison Starling, 92, died Friday, August 12, 2022. Services will be Sunday, August 14, 2022, 3 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be Sunday, from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial in Red Bay City Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. She was a minister for over fifty years.
