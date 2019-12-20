PULASKI, TENNESSEE — Ann Jackson Roberts, 82, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home where the funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Minor Hill Cemetery.
Survived by daughter, Lisa Burks Holden and husband, Larry of Rogersville; half-brother, Stoney Jackson and Gladys of Minor Hill, TN; grandson, Chad Townsend and wife, Tina; granddaughter, Sabina Reynolds; two great-grandchildren; one great-great- grandchild; several other grandchildren.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, Pulaski, TN in charge of arrangements.
