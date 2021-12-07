RED BAY — Cayce Ann Johnson, 89, died December 5, 2021. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery.

