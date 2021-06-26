HALEYVILLE — Ann Lucile Williams Fiske, 88, of Haleyville, AL, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was born March 28, 1933, in Portland, OR, and moved to Alabama in 1978. She was an amazing seamstress, cook, guitar player, and a wonderful mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucile and Thomas Williams, both of Portland, OR, and a granddaughter, Tanya Scott of Florence, AL. Survivors include her daughters, Robyn D’Ann Feltman (Robbie) of Haleyville, AL and Jennifer Lynne Scott (Ted) of Florence, AL, a son, Michael Richard Fiske (Rhonda), of Priceville, AL; grandchildren, Bradley Johnston (Jordan) of Muscle Shoals, AL, and Tiffany Odom (Ty) and Daniel Feltman (Lindsay) of Haleyville, AL, and Logan Fiske and Catherine Fiske of Priceville, AL; and great-grandchildren, Harper Johnston of Muscle Shoals, AL, and Slade Odom and Lila Mae Odom, of Haleyville, AL.
A celebration of Ann’s life will be held by the family at a later date.
