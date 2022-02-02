HELENA — Ann Morrison Suttle of Helena, Alabama passed away on January 24, 2022, at the age of 85.
She was born in 1936 in Florence, Alabama and attended Coffee High School. Ann then went on to obtain her bachelors from the University of North Alabama and her masters from Mississippi State. She taught at Hibbett Elementary School in Florence, Alabama. Ann was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and a “Who’s Who of American Teachers.”
Preceding Ann in death was her husband, William Kline Suttle; her parents, John Spencer Morrison, Sr. and Lillian Pearl Folmar (Herbert Lee Folmar); and her siblings, John Spencer Morrison II and Carroll Jean Duggar.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving son, John Morrison Suttle.
A funeral service will be held at Ridout’s Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Pelham on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Pettus Cemetery in Lexington, Alabama. A memorial service will also be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Northwood Methodist Church in Florence, Alabama at 1:00 p.m.
