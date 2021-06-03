CHEROKEE
Ann Nunley, 71, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield, AL. She was born in Dennis, MS and worked in garment manufacturing. She was a member of Jordan Hill Church of God of Prophecy.
Services will be Thursday, June 3, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Robert Wood and Bro. Donnie Wooten officiating. Burial will be in Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband, Vernon Ray Nunley, Sr.; five children, Randy Ruple (Michelle), Jamie Ruple, Jennie Poole (Johnny), Amy Washington and Ray Nunley (Lisa); brothers, W.D. Wooten (Mable), Jimmy Lee Wooten (Peggy), Nathan Wooten, Larry Wooten (Linda) and Donnie Wooten (Teresa); a host of grandchildren with three that she raised, Ashley Nunley, Jonathon Nunley and Shae Nunley; a host of great-grandchildren; seven brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Ruple; her son, Ritchie Nunley; her grandson, Nathan Nunley and her parents, Nim and Nellie Mae Leathers Wooten.
Her grandsons will be pallbearers: Dexter, Andrew, Alex, Brandon, Patrick, Blake, Shawn, Matthew, Dylan, Devon, Jordan and Josh. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael, Dustin, Curtis Lee, Vernon Ray, Jr. and Jonathon.
