FLORENCE — Ann Roberts Priester Marshall passed away on September 22, 2021 at age 96.
She was born August 8, 1925 in Montgomery, Alabama and married her high school sweetheart, Joe T. Priester, who predeceased her in 1976. Many years later, she married Herbert Charles Marshall in 2015, to whom she was devoted, and him to her, as they provided each other companionship in their later years.
During the 38-year interlude between her marriages, Ann was resilient. She attended Bradshaw High School football games and travelled to Springfield, Massachusetts in 1977 to witness UNA’s first Final Four appearance. In 1979, she became House Mother for the KA Order fraternity at The University of Alabama. She described her four years there among young, fun loving students as saving her life after losing her husband at such an early age. After returning to Florence, she spent many happy years with her sewing group, which rarely sewed and mostly talked about their families. They often attended plays at the Zodiac Theater or Handy Festival events together. She also was longtime Treasurer of the Cedarview Townhome Owners Association and delighted in her neighbors and their families.
Ann very much loved her cats, with which she seldom was without since childhood. Mostly Persians, felines named Crystal, Senator Smut, Sapphire, and Sassy lived long, happy lives in her lap and at her feet.
In addition to her husband Charles, Ann is survived by her dear, three children, Joe T. Priester, Jr. (Debbie) of Franklin, Tennessee, Jan Priester Hughes of Gainesville, Georgia, and James L. Priester (Murray) of Birmingham, Alabama. She leaves behind nine wonderful grandchildren and nine amazing great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by four kind and thoughtful stepsons and their families: Richard Marshall (Linda) of Fernandina Beach, Florida, Herbie Marshall (Lucy) of Greenville (Greer), S.C., Charlie Marshall (Martha) of Raleigh, N.C., and Tom Marshall (Kit) of Daphne, Alabama.
The family wishes to thank Ann’s many caregivers, especially those from Hospice of North Alabama, led by Matt Flannigan, a kind and compassionate man.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Avenue, Florence, AL 35630 or your favorite charity. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
