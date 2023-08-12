PRATTVILLE — Ann Rose McGrady, 83, formerly of Florence, died August 10, 2023. Graveside service will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baptist Hospice, 2001 E. South Blvd., Montgomery, AL 36616. Williams Funeral Home of Florence directing.

