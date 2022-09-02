HUNTSVILLE — Ann Clementine Reid Killen, passed away on August 30, 2022, in Huntsville, AL, at the age of 90.
Ann was born September 6, 1931, in Vina, Alabama to Eva and Julius Reid. At a sock-hop, her freshman year at Florence State Teachers College (UNA), Milton, her husband of 68 years, was swept off his feet by her brains, beauty, and charm. He then moved her, and eventually their three children, around the world during his career in the Army which took them to over ten assignments stateside and overseas.
Ann had a wide social circle and was a well-loved member of every community she graced. After retiring in Lewisville, TX, she and Milton returned home to Alabama in 2018. She left many good friends in every city.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Milton Stribling Killen Jr.; her sisters, Julia Dell Goodwin and Joy Reid and brother, Robert Reid. She is survived by her children, Melinda Haines, Murfreesboro, TN, Reid Killen (Karleen), Huntsville, AL, and E’lyse West (Glen), Huntsville, AL; grandchildren, Jesse Bornemann (Eric), Sewanee, TN, Parker Hall, Midland, TX, Andrew Killen, Phoenix, AZ, Lucianne Killen, Denver, CO, Anna Reid Hall, Claire and Jack West, all of Huntsville, AL, and two great-grandchildren, Hank and Eleanor “Ellie” Bornemann. She and Milton had many beloved nieces and nephews who will miss her deeply.
Ann’s body will be interred in the Florence City Cemetery, next to her husband, Milton, Friday afternoon, September 2. Should you desire, memorials may be sent to Still Serving Veterans, in Memory of Ann R Killen, 626 Clinton Ave W STE 200, Huntsville, AL 35801 or donate directly (https://ssv. org/)
Our beloved Mother was a true Southern lady who was loving, kind and instilled in us the worth of family, fortitude, love of travel and strong values that have served us, and our children, well.
Commented