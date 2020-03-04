KILLEN — Ann Marie Rohling Johnston, age 70, of Killen, passed away February 29, 2020. A rosary will be prayed on Friday, March 6, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 5:30 p.m. in the church, with Rev. Roy Runkle officiating.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Tommy Johnston; parents, Larry and Pearl Rohling; brothers, Kenneth Rohling and Donald Rohling.
She is survived by her sons, Bill Johnston (Tara), Blake Johnston (Kacy) and Blair Johnston (Heather); grandchildren, Dylan, Lindsey Beth, Annalee, Braxton, Owen, Ella and Eli Johnston; siblings, Milton Wallace (Carol), Linda Cartee (Brent), Jerry Rohling, Evelyn Kimbrough (Sam), Ginger Moreland (Tom), Dorothy Green (Steve), Carolyn South (William) and Ricky Rohling (Marsha); sisters-in-law, Eleanor Rohling, Connie Butler (Lionel) and Beth McRight (Tom); and a large extended family.
Ann was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She graduated from St. Joseph School, Coffee High School and UNA. She was retired from the Wayne County Tennessee School System where she was an elementary school teacher for 19 years. She was active in NAMI of the Shoals, and formerly served on their board.
The center of Ann’s life, however, was her family, from retiring early to care for her aging parents, being involved in all of her children’s activities, and enjoying spending time and caring for her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tommy Johnston, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund at Wayne County Bank in Collinwood, TN or NAMI of the Shoals. Scholarship donations may be mailed to Collinwood Drugs, P.O. Box 96, Collinwood, TN 38450.
The family would like to thank Ginger Moreland, Dorothy Green, Bonnie Ragan, Ann Clark, and the staff of Kindred Hospice for their loving care. Blake, Kacy, Blair and Heather would like to express their appreciation to Bill and Tara and their family for caring for Ann during the nighttime hours.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
Commented