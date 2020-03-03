KILLEN — Ann Marie Rohling Johnston, 70, died February 29, 2020. A rosary will be prayed Friday at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 5:30 p.m. in the church. She was th wife of the late Tommy Johnston. Spry-Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

