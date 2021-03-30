FLORENCE — Ann Sloggett Muse, 78, of Florence, AL, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021. She was born on May, 22, 1942 to the late William Lloyd and Grace Sloggett. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Florence, but has not attended during the past 15 years because her husband has a United Methodist pastoral appointment in the Wrights and Waterloo community.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Henry David Muse; children, David Seth (Becca), William Brian (Iryna), Joy Lynn Brown (Jason), Michael Grant; grandchildren, Julia, Vera, Max, Will, Tuesday, Ann and Ben.
Service is entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
