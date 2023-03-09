LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Ann Springer Peters, 84, died March 6, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens.

