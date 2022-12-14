TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE

Ann Staggs, 72, died December 9, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood, TN. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood.

