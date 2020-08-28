CENTERVILLE, ALABAMA — Ann Watkins Sewell Baldes, 88, Centerville, AL, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, in the chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Ann was native of Sheffield, a retired social worker, and a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Richard W. Baldes; sons, Theodore Baldes, Larry Sewell, and Andy Baldes; and her mother, Ruth S. Watkins.
Ann is survived by her children, Gregg S. Sewell, Susan S. Burk (Virgil), Paul L. Sewell (Che), Chris N. Sewell (Patti), David C. Baldes (Yuehong), and Will Baldes (Gina); eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Paul Sewell, Chris Sewell, David Baldes, Will Baldes, Will Coleman, and Gary Minder.
