MOULTON — Ann Coffey White, 73, died Friday, April 8, 2022. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. till 3 p.m. on Tuesday, at Moulton Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the church with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Ann was the wife of Teddy White.

