RUSSELLVILLE — Anna Colleen Sullins Willis of Russellville, AL, passed away on April 23, 2023 after 85 years and a life well lived. Anna was a devoted mother, grandmother, wife, aunt, cousin, and friend. Anna was married to her husband John Walter Willis for 50 years before his passing in 2007. She was a member of Jonesboro Baptist Church.
In her younger years, Anna was a Hamilton High School graduate (Class of 1955) and met her husband John while cruising Russellville’s Downtown Strip after his RHS football game. She became a skilled seamstress for local companies, then retired after 24 years as a secretary with the Alabama Department of Transportation to care for her husband and enjoy her years with her grandchildren. For nearly two decades of their 50-year marriage, Anna nursed her husband John through a series of major health events, nagged him when he needed it, and built their golden retirement in the house he built for her.
Anna was an avid gardener and kept her rose and container gardens blooming through the years. She was a proud mother of her two girls, Dawn and Joni, and son, David. She had four granddaughters whom she spoiled endlessly, a great-granddaughter she adored, and her sassy quips will live on in her gaggle of girls.
Ever resilient, Anna began another chapter in retirement as a proud Red Hat Lady. She was a member of the Dixie Star Dollies chapter and made lifelong friendships with her Red Hat sisters. They traveled and lunched through the Shoals area, making precious memories along the way.
Anna is survived by her daughters, Dawn Willis Thorn (Donald, Red Bay) and Joni Willis Bryan (Michael, Ashland City, TN); four granddaughters, Amber Bryan Arthur (Tyrus, Nashville, TN), Rachel Bryan (Knoxville, TN), Whitney Thorn (Tuscaloosa), and DeeAnna Thorn Heym (Jason, Huntsville) and a precious great-granddaughter, Aoife Heym (Huntsville). She was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and special friends.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, John Walter Willis (Russellville); her son, John David Willis (Russellville); her mother, Lona Palmer Sullins (Hamilton); her father, William “Bill” Isaac Sullins (Hamilton); her two brothers, Edward William “Billy” Sullins, Sr. (Goose Creek, SC) and Issac Walton “Wally” Sullins (Russellville); her sister-in-law, Peggy Willis Smith (Columbia, TN) and her brother-in-law, Jim Smith (Columbia, TN).
A special thank you to Anna’s wonderful caregivers, Tracy and Haley, who were angels on Earth and became part of our family. We appreciate the support and love you gave to Anna and our family. Sincere thanks to Gentiva Hospice for their assistance and support.
Pallbearers will be Jason Heym, Tyrus Arthur, Joey Fretwell, Lonnie Paul Pounders, Eddy Robinson, Michael Summers, and Jacob Robinson.
The visitation will be 3 p.m. today, April 26, 2023 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The family will honor Anna’s life at 4 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Her burial will be in Duncan Creek Cemetery. Red Hat ladies are encouraged to be purple, red, and fabulous!
Spry Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with service arrangements. Please free to call or to leave private condolences or visit the website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
