RUSSELLVILLE — Anna Colleen Sullins Willis of Russellville, AL, passed away on April 23, 2023 after 85 years and a life well lived. Anna was a devoted mother, grandmother, wife, aunt, cousin, and friend. Anna was married to her husband John Walter Willis for 50 years before his passing in 2007. She was a member of Jonesboro Baptist Church.

