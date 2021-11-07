JASPER — Sarah Anna Rutland Cook, 51, beloved grandmother, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend passed away October 18th, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family, who fought by her side until the Lord called her home.
Anna was born on December 3, 1969, in Tuscumbia, and grew up in Sheffield, Alabama. She was a happy child, beauty pageant Queen, dancer, and cheerleader. She graduated from Sheffield High school. Anna received her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Auburn University and her Juris Doctorate Degree at Thomas Goode Jones School of Law in 1997. She was the kind of woman that cared deeply for others and was always able to see the good in people.
Anna is survived by her children, Brian Davis Harrison and Sarah, Kayla Cook Wyatt and her husband, Tadd, Aaron Cook, and Westley Padgett; her grandchildren, Kinsleigh Wyatt and Brayli Harrison; her father, Glen Davis Rutland and wife, Sara; her mother, Sheila Wells Hawk; her sister, Molly Rutland King, and husband, Rick; and her nephews, Alan King and his wife, Jackie, and Alex King; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service and celebration of life was held Saturday, October 30th at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Jasper.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to https://stmarysjasper.dioala.org/giving.html
To express condolences, visit https://www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Sarah-Cook-9/
