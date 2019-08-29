MUSCLE SHOALS — Anna Dean Means, age 86, of Muscle Shoals, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Visitation for family and friends will be at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, tonight from 6 to 8. The funeral service will be on Friday at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Tuscumbia. Reverend Don Currin will officiate. Interment will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Anna Dean was a beautiful person inside and out. Much of her time was spent investing herself in the lives of others through acts of kindness, helping, giving, caring and loving. Of course, most of all, she loved her great-grandchildren and they all completely adored her. When describing the character and disposition of Anna Dean, her friends and family often employ words such as gracious, precious, lovely, sweet, beautiful, thoughtful, and joyful. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
A retired secretary from Reynolds and a former “Pink Lady” at Helen Keller Hospital, Anna Dean is preceded in death by her parents, T.M. and Fana Rowell; husband, Kenneth Means; and son, Steve Means.
Survivors include her son, Terry Means; grandchildren, Kevin Means and his wife Rachel, with their children, Annabelle, Owen, Russell, Gunner and Douglas, and Ryan Means with his son, Adrian.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 104 East Third Street, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
Online guest registry at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented