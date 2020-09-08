TUSCUMBIA — Anna “Deannie” Holt, 76, died September 4, 2020. Private service for family was Sunday with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Arrangements by Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. In leiu of flowers, please donate to Cypress Cove Nursing Home, Activities Dept.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.