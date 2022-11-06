PHIL CAMPBELL — Anna Lawler Haithcock, 75, died November 3, 2022. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 6-9 p.m., at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 7, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Edgar Chapel Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.