LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Anna Irene Steel, 78, died July 19, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. She was of the Methodist faith.

