ROGERSVILLE — Anna Kay Kirtley McKinney, 69, of Rogersville, AL, passed away June 14, 2021 at her home. Anna was born in Poteau, OK, to her late parents, John and Bertha Louise Kirtley. Anna was a retired truck driver and a member of Grassy Baptist Church.
Anna is survived by sons, John Grider (Amy) of Florence, AL and David McKinney (Connie) of Lexington, AL; stepchildren, Shilla McKinney, Carrie McKinney, and Richard McKinney, all of Tacoma, WA; several grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David McKinney.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 1:00-2:30 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 P.M. with Bro. Sam Wallaceofficiating. Burial will be in Grassy Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
