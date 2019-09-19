FLORENCE — Anna L. Bowling, born March 10, 1932, passed away on September 18, 2019 at her home in Florence. She was a homemaker and wonderful cook. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Bowling; parents, Jo and Mae Peters; daughter, Janey Bowling; five brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include her children, Martha Lopez (Pete), David Bowling (Mary), Denise Porch, Lynne Kelley (Keith); grandchildren, Amy Wolfe (Marty), Chris Wolfe (Lori), Ben Bowling (Mary), Alice Hagan (Steve), Leah Morrissey (Mark), Janey Rohling, Macy Littrell (Chris) and Lane Rohling (Haley); ten great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Lane Rohling, Chris Wolfe, Pete Lopez, Ben Bowling, Sam Bowling and Bailey Bowling.
Visitation will be held today, September 19, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Chris Underwood officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice, and a special thanks to Emily Leslie, Marquitta Ricks, Alan Jordan, Omar and Dee Ricks, Jeanette, Marie and Laurie.
Memorials may be made to St Jude’s Children Hospital in memory of Mrs. Bowling.
