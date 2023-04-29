HATTON — Anna Darlene Long, 83, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m., on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2p.m., in the funeral home chapel with burial in Red Hill Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you