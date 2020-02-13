FLORENCE — Anna Ruth Wilkes, age 80 of Florence, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Wilkes retired from Sears.
Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Wilkes was preceded in death by her father, Edward D. Forsythe; mother, Corene Forsythe; sisters, Jo McCaig, Frances Green; brother, Bubba Forsythe; and her late husband, Nathan Cummings, Sr.
Mrs. Wilkes is survived by her husband, Jackson Wilkes; son, Billy Cummings (Marilyn); stepson, Johnny Wilkes; daughter, Mitzi Underwood (Tony); stepdaughters, Donna Bogran and Paula Fuller; grandchildren, Nathan Cummings, Nikki Wood, Kayla Cummings, Tyler Underwood, Cheyenne Cummings, Sean Bogran, Alexis Huggins, Morgan Fuller and Blake Fuller; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Ellie Wood, Katie Rae and Kannon Fuller, and Daniel and Mattie Fuller.
Pallbearers will be, Nathan Cummings, Tyler Underwood, Jeremiah Wood, Gabe Wood, Michael Fortner and Nathan Russell.
Love and thanks to my special child, Tina Rutherford, along with special thanks to Amedisys, especially Katie, Heather and Pastor Scott. With special love to Marilyn you saved us.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
