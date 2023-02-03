TUSCUMBIA — Anna Walker Meredith, 72, died February 1, 2023. Visitation with family will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Brown Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Sheffield. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. “Please wear bright colors.” Burial in Shoals Memorial Gardens. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Brown Temple CME Church, P.O. Box 251, Sheffield, AL 35660. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

