RUSSELLVILLE — Anna Wooldridge Clark, 97, died July 18, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at College View Church of Christ, Florence. A Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church. She was the mother of Patricia Brand and Linda Harris. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville assisted the family.

