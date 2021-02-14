FLORENCE — Annabel Jeanette Melton, age 85, of Florence, passed away Friday. February 12, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 15th, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Reverend Bobby Crosswhite and Reverend Greg Daniel officiating.
Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Wood, Jeremy Wood, Mitchel Lack, Jordan Lack, Brant Hewett, J.D. Wright, and Kyle Lovelace.
Annabel was a member of The Pentecostals of Florence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and June Umstead; husband, Eldred Melton; and son-in-law, Don Shiers.
Survivors are her children, Judy Shiers, Dinah Van Dielen, Buford Eldred, Jr. (Linda), Callie Pitts (Joe), Nancy Wood (Johnny), Linda Lack (Jeff), Jeanette Smith (Cameron), and Penny Jeffreys (David); Twenty four grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a special sister-in-law, Joan Melton.
A special thank you to granddaughter Jennifer Pitts for her love and selfless dedication to her grandmother. Also, special thanks to her nurse, Ashley Montgomery, who loved and cared for her for many years, and to Dr. Felix Morris and staff and all the ladies from Central Pharmacy.
Mom always had a smile and a kind word for everyone she met. No matter how sick she was, she always had a smile.
You may send condolences to wfunerals.com.
