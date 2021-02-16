FLORENCE — Annabel J. Melton, 85, died February 12, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

