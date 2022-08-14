FLORENCE — Annah Mary Willett, age 23, of Florence, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 14th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will be Monday, August 15th at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Tom Willett; paternal grandfather, Sammy Chandler.
Survivors are her maternal grandmother, Sharon Franklin; paternal grandmother, Judy Chandler; parents, Shawn and April Willett; sisters, Brooke Brown (Jacob) and Aliyah Willett; brother, Shawn Willett, Jr.; and nephew, Jasper Brown.
You may send condolences to wfunerals.com. Williams Funeral is assisting the family.
