F.8.14.22 Annah Willett.jpg

FLORENCE — Annah Mary Willett, age 23, of Florence, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 14th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will be Monday, August 15th at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Tom Willett; paternal grandfather, Sammy Chandler.

Survivors are her maternal grandmother, Sharon Franklin; paternal grandmother, Judy Chandler; parents, Shawn and April Willett; sisters, Brooke Brown (Jacob) and Aliyah Willett; brother, Shawn Willett, Jr.; and nephew, Jasper Brown.

You may send condolences to wfunerals.com. Williams Funeral is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.