MUSCLE SHOALS — Anne Earwood Green, 93, of Muscle Shoals, AL, passed away July 26, 2022. She was a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ.
Visitation will be today, July 28, 2022 from 11-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Ellis Coats officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Green was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Green; son, Gary Green; parents, Ira and Clara Earwood; and brother, Max Earwood.
She is survived by her daughter, Gene Anne Gifford (David) of Muscle Shoals; brother, Gerald Earwood (Barbara) of Florence; grandchildren, Trevor Evans-Young (Mandy), Rebekah Bidelman (Rick), Sasha Gifford (Mike Posey); and great-grandchildren, Harper, Eleanor, and Fiona Posey.
Pallbearers will be Rick Bidelman, Trevor Evans- Young, Brian Earwood, A.J. Earwood, Daniel Earwood, and Mike Posey.
Special thanks to Dr. Aaron Karr, Alabama Hospice, and especially Linda Brackin and Mary Ray who were caregivers, friends and precious family for many years.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented