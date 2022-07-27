MUSCLE SHOALS — Anne Earwood Green, 93, died July 26, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 11-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

