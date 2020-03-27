BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE
Martha “Anne” Holladay Knestrick, “Mamaw,” age 82 of Brentwood, TN, went peacefully to her heavenly home March 23, 2020.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Thornton Holladay and Kathleen Lee Holladay. She is survived by her brother, Dr. James (Jeanette) Holladay of Florence, AL; her children, Kathy (Hal) Guest of Madison, AL; Bill Knestrick of Nashville; Judy (Bobby) Stogner of Knoxville; Jim (Julie) Knestrick of Nashville; Bob (Adrienne) Knestrick of Nashville; and their father, Walter Knestrick; grandchildren, Kaitlin Grubbs, Walt Guest, Holly Herring, Abby Litchford, Sarah Guest, Katherine Kelly, Andrew Knestrick, Will Stogner, Anna Stogner, Katie Stogner, Gracie Knestrick, Jack Knestrick, Cooper Knestrick, Cole Knestrick; great-grandchildren, Henry, Iris, Mary Rich, Grady, Mason, Nora, Mary Frances and Emmy; cousins, William (Patricia) Lee and Sue Lee (Tom) Smith of Town Creek, AL; and many nieces and nephews.
Born in Nashville, Anne graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1956. She attended Auburn University and convinced all five of her children to follow in her footsteps. Happy summers were spent playing with cousins at “Holladay’s in the Pines,” the family home on Wheeler Lake.
A private family burial will take place this Friday, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Anne may be made to Community Bible Church, 6005 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 or Willowbrook Hospice, 235 Noah Drive, #300, Franklin, TN 37064. For online guestbook and updated service arrangements, please see AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.
