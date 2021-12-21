MUSCLE SHOALS — Anna Marie Ogle, 89, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 11 a.m. - noon, at Colbert Memorial Chapel. There will be a private graveside service for the family in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was the wife to Gurnia Ogle

