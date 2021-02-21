COVINGTON, GEORGIA — Anne Smith, of Covington, Georgia, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at the age of 66. Intrepid and adventurous, Mrs. Smith loved to travel, learn about new places, and snorkel with marine life. Her biggest asset was her heart; she was very compassionate and spent countless hours going above and beyond for others as well as numerous acts of kindness - she was a true servant to others. Mrs. Smith’s philosophy was “face to the wind” when life’s trails were heavy, and she certainly lived that way. Family and friends will remember her most as a devoted Christian, loving wife, and a doting grandmother.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents, Durward Alston, Jr., and Hettie Nadine Moore.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Wade Smith; daughter, Elizabeth Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Nathaniel and Meghan Collum; grandchildren, Olivia Collum, Violet Collum; sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Doug West; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Libba Moore; nieces and their spouses, Lara and Mel Ambrose, Emily and Cliff Hare, Abbey Moore; and nephew, Michael Patrick Moore.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Smith will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 2 p.m., at the Chapel of Caldwell and Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Ron Edwards officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park, in Covington. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, one hour prior to her service, from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M.
CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell and Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time. Please honor these restrictions for the safety of the family, yourself, and our staff.
Commented