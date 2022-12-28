HALEYVILLE — Anner Marie Frost, 95, died December 26, 2022.Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Frost Cemetery.

