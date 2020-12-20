ROGERSVILLE — Annette Bacon, 86, of Rogersville, AL passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Steve Bacon will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of First Baptist Church Center Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Dennis Brown and Mollie Belle Massey; brothers, Wilford Brown and Billy Brown.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 70 wonderful years, John Bacon; sons, Ron (Deborah) Bacon, Steve (Jeanne) Bacon, Terry (Patti) Bacon, and Roger (Regina) Bacon; ten grandchildren; 20 greatgrandchildren; and one great- great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Bacon, Kevin Bacon, Lesley Bacon, Dustin Bacon, Skyler Bacon, Andy Brown, Craig Brown, and Austin Bacon. Honorary pallbearer will be William Earl Floyd.
Special thanks to the nursing staff on 4th floor at North Alabama Medical Center.
