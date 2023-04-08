RUSSELLVILLE — Annette Beacher Graham, 82, passed away on her 82nd birthday, April 6, 2023. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home. Funeral will be Tuesday at noon at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. www.pinkardfh.com

