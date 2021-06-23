IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Annette Bonds Hall, 74, died June 21, 2021. Funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home with burial in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.